Here are the snow totals for Northeast Ohio's recent snowstorm

Northeast Ohio became a winter wonderland this past weekend as widespread and lake-effect snow blanketed the area.

Snowfall began on Saturday and lasted through Monday morning, prompting warnings, advisories and snow emergencies in numerous counties.

With the most recent snowstorm, News 5's viewing area saw as much as 13 inches of snow in one county and as little as one inch in another.

Here's how much snow Northeast Ohio counties got:

Geauga County



Hambden: 13 inches

South Thompson: 13 inches

Burton: 9-12 inches

Huntsburg: 12 inches

Montville: 11 inches

Auburn Corners: 10 inches

Novelty: 10 inches

Chardon: 9 inches

Russell: 9 inches

Middlefield: 6.5-8 inches

Cuyahoga County



Chagrin Falls: 11 inches

Mayfield: 8 inches

Strongsville: 5-8 inches

North Royalton: 7 inches

University Heights: 7 inches

Broadview Heights: 6 inches

Parma: 4.5 inches

North Olmsted: 4 inches

Rocky River: 4 inches

Brooklyn: 4 inches

Lakewood: 3-4 inches

Westlake: 3 inches

Euclid: 2-3 inches

Ashtabula County



Monroe: 10 inches

Madison: 9 inches

Cherry Valley: 9 inches

Trumbull: 7 inches

Jefferson: 7 inches

Colebrook: 7 inches

Conneaut: 4 inches

Medina County



Brunswick: 9-10 inches

Hinckley: 8 inches

Valley City: 7 inches

Wadsworth: 6.2 inches

Sharon Center: 5 inches

Seville: 4 inches

Spencer: 3 inches

Portage County



Hiram: 9 inches

Aurora: 9 inches

Randolph: 7 inches

Ravenna: 5-6.7 inches

Kent: 4.4-6 inches

Streetsboro: 5 inches

Windham: 5 inches

Lake County



Concord: 3-8 inches

Madison: 5 inches

Mentor-on-the-Lake: 2-4 inches

Waite Hill: 4 inches

Mentor: 4 inches

Willoughby: 2 inches

Summit County



Bath: 7 inches

Boston Heights: 7 inches

Stow: 4-6 inches

Macedonia: 5 inches

Tallmadge: 5 inches

Cuyahoga Falls: 5 inches

Munroe Falls: 5 inches

Lorain County



Avon: 6 inches

Elyria: 3.5-5 inches

North Ridgeville: 4 inches

Oberlin: 4 inches

Lorain: 3 inches

Wayne County



Doylestown: 3.5-5 inches

Ashland County



Ashland: 4.3 inches

Richland County



Shelby: 4 inches

Lexington: 3.5-4 inches

Mansfield: 3 inches

Stark County



Alliance: 4 inches

Waynesburg: 3 inches

North Canton: 3 inches

Holmes County



Greer: 4 inches

Huron County



New London: 3 inches

Erie County



Huron: 1 inch

