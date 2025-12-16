Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here are the snow totals for Northeast Ohio's recent snowstorm

Northeast Ohio became a winter wonderland this past weekend as widespread and lake-effect snow blanketed the area.

Snowfall began on Saturday and lasted through Monday morning, prompting warnings, advisories and snow emergencies in numerous counties.

With the most recent snowstorm, News 5's viewing area saw as much as 13 inches of snow in one county and as little as one inch in another.

Here's how much snow Northeast Ohio counties got:

Geauga County

  • Hambden: 13 inches
  • South Thompson: 13 inches
  • Burton: 9-12 inches
  • Huntsburg: 12 inches
  • Montville: 11 inches
  • Auburn Corners: 10 inches
  • Novelty: 10 inches
  • Chardon: 9 inches
  • Russell: 9 inches
  • Middlefield: 6.5-8 inches

Cuyahoga County

  • Chagrin Falls: 11 inches
  • Mayfield: 8 inches
  • Strongsville: 5-8 inches
  • North Royalton: 7 inches
  • University Heights: 7 inches
  • Broadview Heights: 6 inches
  • Parma: 4.5 inches
  • North Olmsted: 4 inches
  • Rocky River: 4 inches
  • Brooklyn: 4 inches
  • Lakewood: 3-4 inches
  • Westlake: 3 inches
  • Euclid: 2-3 inches

Ashtabula County

  • Monroe: 10 inches
  • Madison: 9 inches
  • Cherry Valley: 9 inches
  • Trumbull: 7 inches
  • Jefferson: 7 inches
  • Colebrook: 7 inches
  • Conneaut: 4 inches

Medina County

  • Brunswick: 9-10 inches
  • Hinckley: 8 inches
  • Valley City: 7 inches
  • Wadsworth: 6.2 inches
  • Sharon Center: 5 inches
  • Seville: 4 inches
  • Spencer: 3 inches

Portage County

  • Hiram: 9 inches
  • Aurora: 9 inches
  • Randolph: 7 inches
  • Ravenna: 5-6.7 inches
  • Kent: 4.4-6 inches
  • Streetsboro: 5 inches
  • Windham: 5 inches

Lake County

  • Concord: 3-8 inches
  • Madison: 5 inches
  • Mentor-on-the-Lake: 2-4 inches
  • Waite Hill: 4 inches
  • Mentor: 4 inches
  • Willoughby: 2 inches

Summit County

  • Bath: 7 inches
  • Boston Heights: 7 inches
  • Stow: 4-6 inches
  • Macedonia: 5 inches
  • Tallmadge: 5 inches
  • Cuyahoga Falls: 5 inches
  • Munroe Falls: 5 inches

Lorain County

  • Avon: 6 inches
  • Elyria: 3.5-5 inches
  • North Ridgeville: 4 inches
  • Oberlin: 4 inches
  • Lorain: 3 inches

Wayne County

  • Doylestown: 3.5-5 inches

Ashland County

  • Ashland: 4.3 inches

Richland County

  • Shelby: 4 inches
  • Lexington: 3.5-4 inches
  • Mansfield: 3 inches

Stark County

  • Alliance: 4 inches
  • Waynesburg: 3 inches
  • North Canton: 3 inches

Holmes County

  • Greer: 4 inches

Huron County

  • New London: 3 inches

Erie County

  • Huron: 1 inch

