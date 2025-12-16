Here are the snow totals for Northeast Ohio's recent snowstorm

Northeast Ohio became a winter wonderland this past weekend as widespread and lake-effect snow blanketed the area.
Snowfall began on Saturday and lasted through Monday morning, prompting warnings, advisories and snow emergencies in numerous counties.
With the most recent snowstorm, News 5's viewing area saw as much as 13 inches of snow in one county and as little as one inch in another.
Here's how much snow Northeast Ohio counties got:
Geauga County
- Hambden: 13 inches
- South Thompson: 13 inches
- Burton: 9-12 inches
- Huntsburg: 12 inches
- Montville: 11 inches
- Auburn Corners: 10 inches
- Novelty: 10 inches
- Chardon: 9 inches
- Russell: 9 inches
- Middlefield: 6.5-8 inches
Cuyahoga County
- Chagrin Falls: 11 inches
- Mayfield: 8 inches
- Strongsville: 5-8 inches
- North Royalton: 7 inches
- University Heights: 7 inches
- Broadview Heights: 6 inches
- Parma: 4.5 inches
- North Olmsted: 4 inches
- Rocky River: 4 inches
- Brooklyn: 4 inches
- Lakewood: 3-4 inches
- Westlake: 3 inches
- Euclid: 2-3 inches
Ashtabula County
- Monroe: 10 inches
- Madison: 9 inches
- Cherry Valley: 9 inches
- Trumbull: 7 inches
- Jefferson: 7 inches
- Colebrook: 7 inches
- Conneaut: 4 inches
Medina County
- Brunswick: 9-10 inches
- Hinckley: 8 inches
- Valley City: 7 inches
- Wadsworth: 6.2 inches
- Sharon Center: 5 inches
- Seville: 4 inches
- Spencer: 3 inches
Portage County
- Hiram: 9 inches
- Aurora: 9 inches
- Randolph: 7 inches
- Ravenna: 5-6.7 inches
- Kent: 4.4-6 inches
- Streetsboro: 5 inches
- Windham: 5 inches
Lake County
- Concord: 3-8 inches
- Madison: 5 inches
- Mentor-on-the-Lake: 2-4 inches
- Waite Hill: 4 inches
- Mentor: 4 inches
- Willoughby: 2 inches
Summit County
- Bath: 7 inches
- Boston Heights: 7 inches
- Stow: 4-6 inches
- Macedonia: 5 inches
- Tallmadge: 5 inches
- Cuyahoga Falls: 5 inches
- Munroe Falls: 5 inches
Lorain County
- Avon: 6 inches
- Elyria: 3.5-5 inches
- North Ridgeville: 4 inches
- Oberlin: 4 inches
- Lorain: 3 inches
Wayne County
- Doylestown: 3.5-5 inches
Ashland County
- Ashland: 4.3 inches
Richland County
- Shelby: 4 inches
- Lexington: 3.5-4 inches
- Mansfield: 3 inches
Stark County
- Alliance: 4 inches
- Waynesburg: 3 inches
- North Canton: 3 inches
Holmes County
- Greer: 4 inches
Huron County
- New London: 3 inches
Erie County
- Huron: 1 inch
