Here comes the cold! Lake effect mix could include snow today

CLEVELAND — It will definitely feel like November today with the coldest air the region has seen in months. The cold air means many weather “firsts” on Tuesday and the rest of this week — including snow.

We're a couple of weeks behind the average firsts of the cold season. Only a couple of days behind last year's, though.

Areas inland, off of the lake and away from the cities, have already seen frost.

Trent Magill | News 5 Cleveland.

Those spots could see their first hard freeze this week. That means the growing season's days are numbered.

The cities and areas along the lake may get in on their first frost this week.

Graupel and trace amounts of snow are possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening, especially in the snow belt. Any lake effect mix that arrives won’t stick because of the warm ground temperature.

Contrary to popular belief, we don't have to have a freeze for frost. Our air temp can stay a couple of degrees above 32 degrees while the surface drops to 32 degrees and frost forms. That will likely happen tonight for most spots.

For areas that drop into the 20s, that means temps will be below 32 degrees for at least four hours. That is the criteria for a hard freeze and also marks the end of the growing season.

The leaves are all about to fall.

If it doesn't happen tonight, there's a better shot Wednesday night followed by an even better shot Thursday night.

Needless to say, it's time to bring those delicate plants inside.

