Here comes the cold! When you can typically expect the first frost, freeze and snowfall across NE Ohio

It is fall y'all! The season officially changed Thursday evening at 9:04 p.m. You can get more information about why we even have seasons here.

Over the course of the next 89 days, average high temperatures will decrease from 74 degrees to 39 degrees! Meantime, the average low temperatures will fall from 55 degrees to 27 degrees (brrrr). As temperatures continue to get colder, our focus will become wintry weather and precipitation, but when can we expect these much colder temperatures?

wews

According to climatology data compiled by the National Weather Service for Cleveland, the normal first frost is October 14, the average first freeze is October 28 and the first measurable snowfall typically happens on November 10. Additionally, the climatology compiled by the National Weather Service for Akron shows the normal first frost is slightly earlier than Cleveland on October 8, the average first freeze is October 19 and the first measurable snowfall typically happens on November 9.

To clarify, a hard freeze is defined by a temperature of 28º (or colder), a freeze is temperatures of 29º - 32º, and a frost is from 33º- 36º.

wews

Below shows additional information regarding the first fall frost & freeze climatology include data for Akron-Canton, Erie, Mansfield, Toledo and Youngstown.

wews

The map below from the National Weather Service looks back over the 20 years to show the average first freeze date around our other communities. Notice how cities outside of Cleveland have different dates and statistics.

This map also shows us that early to mid-October is a good estimation of when a freeze becomes more likely across northeast Ohio. This is when it will become less safe for vegetation. That is only a few weeks away! However, keep in mind every year is different. For example, the latest frost/freeze in Cleveland was on June 11.

wews

The snow season usually starts off slow and hits a peak in January and February. On average, in Cleveland, less than half an inch falls during October and 4.5 inches is normal during the month of November.

Of course, these are just averages based on climatology information. Weather can be wild and very different every year! Therefore, be sure to keep up to date with the Power of 5 forecast during the fall season!