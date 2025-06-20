Here it comes: Extreme Heat Watch issued for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Summer officially begins at 10:42 PM on June 20, and it will feel like it soon.

A big heat dome is going to move into Northeast Ohio over the weekend, and it will stick around for the start of the work week.

High temperatures for the region will be well into the 80s on Saturday and into the 90s to begin next week.

News 5

As temperatures rise, so will the humidity. This will make it feel even hotter.

News 5

This prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Extreme Heat Watch for all of Northeast Ohio for Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

News 5

Heat index Values in the upper 90s and lower 100s will be possible early next week, so you will want to plan now on how to stay cool and beat the heat. Make sure you have a place to cool down, and check on older and younger loved ones, as well as pets.

News 5

The heat is expected to begin lessening by the end of next week, as rain chances return, especially by Thursday.

