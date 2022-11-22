Here's a first look at your Thanksgiving travel forecast

CLEVELAND — Heading into the busiest travel time of the year and Mother Nature must also have plans to travel. Delays are limited in both intensity and coverage.

This means MOST of us are good and the hurdles we are leaping won't be too bad.

Wednesday is looking calm across most of the nation with a few rain showers across the south and snow showers in the Rockies.

By Thursday, those snow showers drop into Denver, which could mess with connection flights with more intense rain south. Those storms will likely impact travel to the south during the afternoon on Thanksgiving.

By Friday, showers spread into Ohio with the strongest storms staying south.

Gulf Coast Shoppers will be dodging thunderstorms with a shot at heavy snow in the Texas Panhandle.

