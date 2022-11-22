Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Here's a first look at your Thanksgiving travel forecast

fri.jpg
WEWS
fri.jpg
Posted at 9:42 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 09:46:58-05

CLEVELAND — Heading into the busiest travel time of the year and Mother Nature must also have plans to travel. Delays are limited in both intensity and coverage.

This means MOST of us are good and the hurdles we are leaping won't be too bad.

1 (4).jpg

Wednesday is looking calm across most of the nation with a few rain showers across the south and snow showers in the Rockies.

wed.jpg

By Thursday, those snow showers drop into Denver, which could mess with connection flights with more intense rain south. Those storms will likely impact travel to the south during the afternoon on Thanksgiving.

thu.jpg

By Friday, showers spread into Ohio with the strongest storms staying south.

Gulf Coast Shoppers will be dodging thunderstorms with a shot at heavy snow in the Texas Panhandle.

RELATED: Thanksgiving travel expected to exceed 2021 volume

Thanksgiving travel expected to exceed 2021 volume

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018