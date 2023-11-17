Here's a very early Thanksgiving forecast; so far, winter is on the menu

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays for travel. Getting to and from friends and family despite what Mother Nature serves us.

This year, it looks like a hefty serving of WINTER.

The ingredients are still a secret, but we're watching closely and will be here to let you know as soon as we know for sure.

In the meantime, plan on rain Tuesday leading up to the biggest travel day of the year. Colder air surging into Ohio through Wednesday and settling in for Thursday.

What's unclear is how much rain or how long it'll last. Also, IF it lasts long enough for the cold to change it to snow.... then... how much?!

We know cold air blowing over the lake tends to lead to lake-effect snow, but there is a little more in play than just cold.

We'll be watching this one closely... similar to watching the window on the oven, waiting for that Thanksgiving meal!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter