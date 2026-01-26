Here's how much snow Northeast Ohio got hit with during the winter storm

CLEVELAND — What a storm. We've had bigger, heavier, wetter, longer and shorter storms. January is a SNOWY month.

But Jan. 25 hasn't always been a snowy day. The records for Cleveland, Akron/Canton, and Mansfield for the day are 5.7", 6.3", and 4.5" respectively. The most recent is from 2014, but Mansfield's was set back as 1938, 88 years ago!

Well, those records have been broken. The new records are 7.6", 9.5", and 9.8" for Cleveland, Akron/Canton, and Mansfield. Those are the official reports from the National Weather Service. That's what goes in the books.

What makes their reports "official" is how they're taken. The same way they've been taken for decades. It's all about keeping things consistent. They have a "snowboard." Not for skiing, a 2x2 piece of plywood, which they clean off daily. That daily report is taken in the same spot, at the same time (usually), and in the same manner.

Your measurements are greatly appreciated, but can sometimes be inflated. Either measuring in a drift, jabbing the ruler into the grass or taking it on an elevated surface. Many factors that the NWS tried to eliminate.

Here's a map of YOUR reports.

wews

Again, thank you for the reports and thank you for sticking with us through the storm! We'll be here before and during the next one, too!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter