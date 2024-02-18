Here's what makes the upcoming April eclipse special

In just over a month, on April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America over the heads of over 30 million people. I am sure you have heard all about it, but do you know what is actually happening or what you can expect during a total solar eclipse? Let's talk about the science, sights and sounds of a total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. Temperatures will also drop, and stars become visible. This false dusk fools birds to stop singing, crickets to start chirping, and bees even return to their hives, thinking it is nighttime.

The last Great American Total Solar Eclipse happened during the summer of 2017, with the path of totality south of Ohio. This next total solar eclipse varies from the last in a couple of ways. Most notably, Northeast Ohio is in the path of totality this time. The eclipse will begin for us shortly before 2 p.m., totality will last for about 4 minutes (technically 3 minutes and 50 seconds). Totality will last from 3:13 to 3:17 p.m., with a peak around 3:15 p.m. During totality, you can ditch the safety glasses and see the sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona.

News 5

What makes the April Total Solar Eclipse special?

When comparing the 2017 total solar eclipse to the one in April, there are a couple of notable differences, including the path, timing, and scientific research.

The path of totality is much wider during the upcoming total solar eclipse compared to 2017. In 2017, the path ranged from about 62 to 71 miles wide. During the April eclipse, the path over North America will range between 108 and 122 miles wide – meaning this eclipse will cover more ground.

This eclipse path will also pass over more cities with higher populations. This will make it easier for millions more to see the totality. An estimated 31.6 million people live in the path of totality this year, compared to 12 million in 2017.

Totality will also last longer than it did in 2017. Seven years ago, the longest period of totality happened near Carbondale, Illinois, at 2 minutes, 42 seconds. In April, the longest period of totality will be 4 minutes and 28 seconds near Torreón, Mexico.

Lastly, there will be heightened solar activity in April. During the 2024 eclipse, the Sun will be in or near solar maximum, when the magnetic field is more like a tangled hairball. Streamers will likely be visible throughout the corona. In addition to that, viewers will have a better chance to see prominences which appear as bright, pink curls or loops coming off the Sun. How cool!!

News 5

