Here's your weekend winter weather outlook

CLEVELAND — What to expect

It will be mostly cloudy and cold all weekend. Temperatures likely not cracking 40 degrees either day. Radar shows snow showers right now, but most of that is struggling to make it to the ground.

Eventually, the atmosphere will become saturated and snow showers become more likely. A few mixed showers are possible during the afternoon but widespread light snow is expected around sunset and lingers into early on Sunday.

Lake effect snow showers will continue Sunday evening with snow squalls possible resulting in isolated higher totals. By Sunday night, most of the area will see a coating of snow, up to an inch. Expect higher totals the more north and east you live and lower totals to the south and west. Three inches with locally higher amounts are possible in the snow belt.

Advisories

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 7 a.m. Sunday.

