High humidity fueling another round of afternoon storms Thursday

CLEVELAND — Storms building the rest of this morning could get strong. Plan on brief downpours and a few lightning strikes. The threat for damage is minimal through midday.

Trent Magill.

Getting into the afternoon, with a little more heat, storms could be stronger. Plan on localized flooding and a few power outages. The lightning in addition to the wind threat could be just enough to knock trees or powerlines down.

Storms fade overnight with only a few rumbles left over early Friday. Check out the temps though.

