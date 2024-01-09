High winds and a wintry mix could make for a messy Tuesday morning commute; use caution

CLEVELAND — An intense winter storm will slide into Northern Ohio begins Monday night, bringing several challenges to our area through Wednesday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Tuesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula and Trumbull Counties. Wind gusts between 50 & 60 mph can be expected Tuesday into Tuesday night. Winds will be gusty everywhere across our area tomorrow. This could lead to power outages and flight delays out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Expect heavy rain, some snow and very high winds to arrive by the Tuesday morning commute. Precipitation will arrive as a mix of snow, sleet and rain just in time for the Tuesday morning commute. Roads will be slick and slow, so allow some extra time to get where you need to go!

The precipitation will change over to rain by mid-morning, with the potential for more than an inch of rainfall during the day. All the while, winds will gust above 40 miles per hour, with some gusts exceeding 50 mph.

High temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 40s by late afternoon. Scattered rain showers Tuesday night will gradually transition to scattered snow by the Wednesday AM rush.

Scattered snow showers and wind gusts between 30 & 40 mph will continue through the day on Wednesday. Snow totals of 1 to perhaps 3 inches of snow can be expected as highs hover in the middle 30s

