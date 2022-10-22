How long does this warm-up last?? News 5's Katie McGraw breaks it down

The warm-up has begun!! Yesterday afternoon, Cleveland reached the upper 60s and it is going to be in the 70s this weekend! That is well above average and a stark contrast from just a few days ago.

On Thursday, the highs were only in the 40s! In fact, since fall began, temperatures have been running below average and it has been wetter too!

wews

Taking a look back at the month of October, temperatures have been running about 5 degrees below what is typical for the month in CLE. It has been wetter too! As of October 21, Cleveland has a 0.59 inch surplus of precipitation for the month of October.

So - is the warm-up just this weekend?

wews

It is not!! 70s will be likely until mid-week. Our next system featuring a cold front will slide through the region on Wednesday. This will bring the return of showers and drop the temperatures a bit by Thursday.

wews

However, when we look at the next 10 days (perhaps even up to 12 days), warmer than normal temperatures are looking likely. Keep in mind, that average high temperatures in Cleveland for the end of October are in the low 60s. This means mid to upper 60s and 70s could continue to be possible through early November.

This is subject to change, but as of Saturday morning, it looks like the next cold snap could hold off for about 2 weeks (sometime around November 3-4th looks to bring colder than normal temperatures).

This week was a taste of winter and what is to come over the next few months. This article is only looking into the future by two weeks, but Mark Johnson worked hard on a winter forecast for you. Read his thoughts here: Mark Johnson's Winter Forecast.

wews

