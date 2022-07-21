How many 90-degree days have we seen this summer so far?

It has been a toasty start to the summer! We are exactly one month into summer and it is warmer than normal!

Throughout June and July, Cleveland has recorded 11 days at 90 degrees or more.

During 2021, there were only 7 days at 90 degrees or more. A typical summer has 9 days at 90 degrees or more. We are no where close to the record of 37 days at 90 degrees or more - but there is still time!

Fall is 64 days away, and we could certainly see additional days with highs in the 90s.

In fact, we could see a few more this week alone! I have low 90s in my forecast for this weekend and several days in the upper 80s as well.

Plus, the Climate Prediction Center has noted the likelihood of above-average temperatures continuing into the beginning of August at least - so the heat is sticking around!

