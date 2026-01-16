How much snow has Northeast Ohio seen from this past storm? We have the latest

Winter is indeed back, especially after a snowstorm passed through Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, going into Thursday.
Over 400 school closings were announced along with winter warnings, watches and advisories.
Drivers were advised to travel with caution as roads became hazardous and icy.
Here is how much snow Northeast Ohio counties got:
Ashtabula County
- South Madison 15 inches
- Pierpont 14 inches
- Monroe Center 11 inches
- Jefferson 9 inches
- Cherry Valley 6 inches
- Andover 5 inches
Cuyahoga County
- Chagrin Falls 16 inches
- North Royalton 9 inches
- Brooklyn 9 inches
- Cleveland Heights 9 inches
- Parma 9 inches
- Cleveland Hopkins 8.2 inches
- Middleburg Heights 8 inches
- Broadview Heig 7 inches
- North Olmsted 6 inches
- Strongsville 6 inches
- Rocky River 4 inches
- Euclid 3 inches
Erie County
- Wakeman 0.8 inches
Geauga County
- Russell Center 19 inches
- Hambden 13 inches
- Chardon 12 inches
- Novelty 12 inches
- Montville 11 inches
- Burton 11 inches
- Huntsburg 11 inches
Huron County
- New London 5 inches
Lake County
- Concord 11 inches
- Madison 8 inches
- Waite Hill 7 inches
- Mentor 7 inches
- Mentor on the Lake 5 inches
- Willoughby 5 inches
Lorain County
- Oberlin 10 inches
- Elyria 9 inches
Mahoning County
- Austintown 3 inches
Medina County
- Brunswick 8 inches
- Wadsworth 5 inches
- Sharon Center 4 inches
Portage County
- Hiram 10 inches
- Randolph 3 inches
- Aurora 3 inches
Richland County
- Lexington 3 inches
- Mansfield Lahm Airport 1 inch
Stark County
- Waynesburg 1 inch
Summit County
- Twinsburg 9 inches
- Macedonia 8 inches
- Bath 5 inches
- Boston Heights 5 inches
- Tallmadge 4 inches
- Stow 2 inches
- Barberton 2 inches
- Akron-Canton Airport 2 inches
Trumbull County
- Youngstown Regional 3 inches
- Newton Falls 3 inches
Wayne County
- Doylestown 4 inches
