How much snow has Northeast Ohio seen from this past storm? We have the latest

Winter is indeed back, especially after a snowstorm passed through Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, going into Thursday.

Over 400 school closings were announced along with winter warnings, watches and advisories.

RELATED: Warnings and Advisories expire; frigid air sticks around

Drivers were advised to travel with caution as roads became hazardous and icy.

Here is how much snow Northeast Ohio counties got:

Ashtabula County

  • South Madison 15 inches
  • Pierpont 14 inches
  • Monroe Center 11 inches
  • Jefferson 9 inches
  • Cherry Valley 6 inches
  • Andover 5 inches

Cuyahoga County

  • Chagrin Falls 16 inches
  • North Royalton 9 inches
  • Brooklyn 9 inches
  • Cleveland Heights 9 inches
  • Parma 9 inches
  • Cleveland Hopkins 8.2 inches
  • Middleburg Heights 8 inches
  • Broadview Heig 7 inches
  • North Olmsted 6 inches
  • Strongsville 6 inches
  • Rocky River 4 inches
  • Euclid 3 inches

Erie County

  • Wakeman 0.8 inches

Geauga County

  • Russell Center 19 inches
  • Hambden 13 inches
  • Chardon 12 inches
  • Novelty 12 inches
  • Montville 11 inches
  • Burton 11 inches
  • Huntsburg 11 inches

Huron County

  • New London 5 inches

Lake County

  • Concord 11 inches
  • Madison 8 inches
  • Waite Hill 7 inches
  • Mentor 7 inches
  • Mentor on the Lake 5 inches
  • Willoughby 5 inches

Lorain County

  • Oberlin 10 inches
  • Elyria 9 inches

Mahoning County

  • Austintown 3 inches

Medina County

  • Brunswick 8 inches
  • Wadsworth 5 inches
  • Sharon Center 4 inches

Portage County

  • Hiram 10 inches
  • Randolph 3 inches
  • Aurora 3 inches

Richland County

  • Lexington 3 inches
  • Mansfield Lahm Airport 1 inch

Stark County

  • Waynesburg 1 inch

Summit County

  • Twinsburg 9 inches
  • Macedonia 8 inches
  • Bath 5 inches
  • Boston Heights 5 inches
  • Tallmadge 4 inches
  • Stow 2 inches
  • Barberton 2 inches
  • Akron-Canton Airport 2 inches

Trumbull County

  • Youngstown Regional 3 inches
  • Newton Falls 3 inches

Wayne County

  • Doylestown 4 inches

