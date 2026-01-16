How much snow has Northeast Ohio seen from this past storm? We have the latest

Winter is indeed back, especially after a snowstorm passed through Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, going into Thursday.

Over 400 school closings were announced along with winter warnings, watches and advisories.

Drivers were advised to travel with caution as roads became hazardous and icy.

Here is how much snow Northeast Ohio counties got:

Ashtabula County



South Madison 15 inches

Pierpont 14 inches

Monroe Center 11 inches

Jefferson 9 inches

Cherry Valley 6 inches

Andover 5 inches

Cuyahoga County



Chagrin Falls 16 inches

North Royalton 9 inches

Brooklyn 9 inches

Cleveland Heights 9 inches

Parma 9 inches

Cleveland Hopkins 8.2 inches

Middleburg Heights 8 inches

Broadview Heig 7 inches

North Olmsted 6 inches

Strongsville 6 inches

Rocky River 4 inches

Euclid 3 inches

Erie County



Wakeman 0.8 inches

Geauga County



Russell Center 19 inches

Hambden 13 inches

Chardon 12 inches

Novelty 12 inches

Montville 11 inches

Burton 11 inches

Huntsburg 11 inches

Huron County



New London 5 inches

Lake County



Concord 11 inches

Madison 8 inches

Waite Hill 7 inches

Mentor 7 inches

Mentor on the Lake 5 inches

Willoughby 5 inches

Lorain County



Oberlin 10 inches

Elyria 9 inches

Mahoning County



Austintown 3 inches

Medina County



Brunswick 8 inches

Wadsworth 5 inches

Sharon Center 4 inches

Portage County



Hiram 10 inches

Randolph 3 inches

Aurora 3 inches

Richland County



Lexington 3 inches

Mansfield Lahm Airport 1 inch

Stark County



Waynesburg 1 inch

Summit County



Twinsburg 9 inches

Macedonia 8 inches

Bath 5 inches

Boston Heights 5 inches

Tallmadge 4 inches

Stow 2 inches

Barberton 2 inches

Akron-Canton Airport 2 inches

Trumbull County



Youngstown Regional 3 inches

Newton Falls 3 inches

Wayne County



Doylestown 4 inches

