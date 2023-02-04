Ice cold: The coldest wind chill ever in the US was recorded this week!

If you think it has been cold in Cleveland lately - check this out!!

The coldest wind chill ever in the United States was recorded on Friday evening at Mount Washington in New Hampshire at -108 degrees Fahrenheit!

WEWS

For reference, the average temperature on Mars is -80 degrees. The previous coldest wind chill temperature was recorded in Alaska. An arctic blast rolled through the area and brought dangerously cold air with hurricane-force winds to the summit. Check out this tweet below from the National Weather Service in Cleveland regarding the conditions on Mt. Washington on Friday!

❄️💨❄️This is EXTREME WEATHER! Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world.

INSANE conditions Temp -42° F, Wind Chill -101° F, Wind Gusts 127 mph! https://t.co/vr4pGu9p7G

From the summit cam 230-240pm. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/6N30euV9oL — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 3, 2023

The 6,288.2-foot peak is known for is volatile weather. In fact, it is also the record holder for the highest wind gust 231 mph, recorded on April 12, 1934! It is quieter on Mt. Washington Saturday morning, but still brutally cold! Below are the observations around 11:15 AM. Makes Cleveland's temperatures in the teens look balmy!

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter