Ice cold: The coldest wind chill ever in the US was recorded this week!

Think it is cold in Cleveland?! How about a -108 degree wind chill and hurricane-force winds?! This will likely break the all-time US record.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 13:23:17-05

If you think it has been cold in Cleveland lately - check this out!!

The coldest wind chill ever in the United States was recorded on Friday evening at Mount Washington in New Hampshire at -108 degrees Fahrenheit!

For reference, the average temperature on Mars is -80 degrees. The previous coldest wind chill temperature was recorded in Alaska. An arctic blast rolled through the area and brought dangerously cold air with hurricane-force winds to the summit. Check out this tweet below from the National Weather Service in Cleveland regarding the conditions on Mt. Washington on Friday!

The 6,288.2-foot peak is known for is volatile weather. In fact, it is also the record holder for the highest wind gust 231 mph, recorded on April 12, 1934! It is quieter on Mt. Washington Saturday morning, but still brutally cold! Below are the observations around 11:15 AM. Makes Cleveland's temperatures in the teens look balmy!

