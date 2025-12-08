Ice is forming on Lake Erie already, the earliest in 17 years

Ice is starting to show up on the Great Lakes, and that includes our Lake Erie.

The Crane Creek camera picked up the first signs of ice on the shores of Lake Erie. The latest numbers are just under 1% ice coverage. That isn't much, but it is notable. It’s the earliest appearance of Lake Erie ice in 17 years.

The reason is simple and brutal.

December has been ridiculously cold. We haven’t even touched 40 degrees yet, with only one chance at touching it this week. We typically average the mid-40s this time of year. That persistent cold has allowed water surface temps to drop fast… and stay low.

Let's pump the brakes a bit, though. It's still WAY too early and too thin to trust!

The National Weather Service says you need at least 4 inches of new, clear ice before it’s considered safe to walk on. Even then, ice is never 100% safe. But, ice this early is music to ice fishermen's ears!

With more cold air on the way, this early-season trend is likely to continue. Ice coverage will build, and Lake Erie may lock up sooner than we’re used to seeing in recent years.

If you're looking for another BIG impact from ice on Lake Erie... When ice covers the surface, the Lake Effect Snow Machine is severely limited! The fuel source, open water, is cut off, limiting (not eliminating) lake effect snow.

