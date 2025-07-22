ISS FLYOVER ALERT: You can see the International Space Station tonight!

There is a GREAT passing of the International Space Station over our area tonight!! The peak height of this passing will be 90 degrees, which means the ISS will be directly overhead.

All you have to do is head outside around 10:50 p.m. and face the northwest. This is the direction it will first appear at 10 degrees at 10:58 p.m. It will climb quickly in the sky to reach that peak height of 90 degrees and will be visible for about four minutes. It will appear in the southwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees at 8:49 p.m. It will race across the sky and set in the southeastern part of the sky at 76 degrees, so even as it moves out of our area, it will still be very high in the sky.

The weather looks fantastic for viewing as well! A few high clouds and comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s.

HOW TO FIND IT: Set your alarm about ten minutes before the passing to give yourself enough time to head outside and get your bearings.

For perspective, the horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place it resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.

The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane. It travels at about 17,500 mph! Use the image below to help. In the example below, the max height is 66 degrees.

Let us know if you were able to spot the ISS and if you captured any pictures or videos - please send them along to News 5 Cleveland or the Power of 5 Weather Team.

