It’s a scorcher: The heat has arrived

CLEVELAND — News 5 meteorologists have been warning everyone about today's heat, and it has arrived. We may reach temperatures not seen in years, decades or ever.

The heat is already having an impact.

Cleveland Orchestra cancels event

The Cleveland Orchestra announced it is canceling a free concert scheduled for Wednesday at Cain Park. The concert will now take place at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Forecast

Cleveland weather

A major heat dome begins to build over the Ohio Valley this week. Temps surged to near 90 degrees on Monday and into the middle 90s on Tuesday. Humidity is also much more noticeable alongside the heat.

High heat + high humidity = dangerous heat.

It will feel like triple digits for at least three straight days, something Northeast Ohio does not see often in any given summer.

Records

If Cleveland reaches 95 degrees, it will tie a June 30, 1941, record.

Cooling centers

Cities around Northeast Ohio have opened cooling centers to help anyone dealing with the heat.

In Akron, the Summit Lake Community Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. All other community centers will remain open during their normal business hours.

The following locations will be open in Cleveland to cool down:



Zelma George NRCC: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood NRCC: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Gunning NRCC: 16700 Puritas Ave.

Kovacic NRCC: 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Frederick Douglass NRCC: 15401 Miles Ave.

In Rocky River, the Civic Center lobby will be open to allow people to cool down.

Keep your pets safe

If your pet is outside, make sure they have plenty of water and shade.

Before walking your dog, place the palm of your hand on the pavement for several seconds. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your pet's paws.

Try to walk your dog either earlier in the day or later at night.

Don't leave your animal unattended in a car - temperatures could reach deadly levels within minutes.

