It's going to be a soggy Mother's Day in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — You may need to change your Mother's Day plans if you were planning an outdoor picnic or activity. After hit-or-miss showers during the last 24 hours, high pressure is building briefly across Northeast Ohio and it's looking like a wet Mother's Day.

This will allow for gradually clearing skies and cool sunshine. However, the key word is BRIEFLY.

A new low pressure will move from the Rockies to the Ohio River Valley Sunday. A warm front will also lift north and settle near Central Ohio. This is where highest rainfall totals are expected, along with rumbles of thunder.

News 5

This system is tapping into Gulf moisture, so moderate to heavy widespread rain is likely for Mother’s Day. Tomorrow will be a soggy day with chilly rain. Intense rainfall rates could pull down temperatures and even produce wet flakes.

As of Saturday morning, this looks most likely along the lakeshore because temperatures will be warmer inland on Sunday.

The highest rainfall totals are expected along and south of State Route 30. One to two inches of rain is likely in that area Expect about a half- to one-and-a-half inches of rain Northeast Ohio. There will be periods of heavy rain that could lead to rises in rivers, creeks and streams and minor flooding is possible.

Rain will gradually end from west to east late on Sunday with drier weather expected on Monday.

