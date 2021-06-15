It's mid-June, and Ohio hasn’t had a single tornado in 2021

CLEVELAND — Ohio hasn’t had a single tornado in 2021, according to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) storm events database.

From Jan. 1 through June 15, 2020, there were 23 tornado reports. A few were in January, several in April, one in May and about four in June.

Tornadoes can happen at any time during the year, but they typically have a peak in spring and fall.

This year has been particularly quiet so far as conditions haven’t been ideal for tornadoes or for big severe storm outbreaks. Ohio has been on the cooler side of storm systems, which reduces the risk for severe weather since warm air helps fuel storms.

Ohio averages about 19 tornadoes per year. This average was taken from 1991-2010.

In April 2020, a News 5 viewer captured a video of a tornado in Brunswick in Medina County.

The National Weather Service confirmed at the time the tornado caused EF-1 level damage.

