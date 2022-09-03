Labor Day Weekend: Plan for rounds of rain and storms

CLEVELAND — Happy Labor Day Weekend!!

It is the unofficial end of summer and there are plenty of events planned across Northeast Ohio this weekend! However, you should plan for rain and storms Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day. A slow moving area of low pressure will meander around the region for days and there will also be a cold front sliding through late Sunday. It will not rain all weekend, but rounds of showers and storms will be a constant theme through early next week. Let's break down each day's storm chance below!

SEVERE THREAT? The severe potential is pretty low this weekend, but an isolated damaging wind gust is possible. Plus - listen for thunder! When thunder roars, get indoors! Storms could also feature heavy rain and brief gusty winds. Localized minor flooding is possible for communities that see repeated rounds of heavy rain.

SATURDAY: Today is my pick of the weekend for dry weather. The Cleveland National Air Show is in town and it looks mainly dry for many. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening, but they will be widely scattered and will favor our southern communities. Rain and isolated storms will gradual shift north later this evening and into tomorrow morning. It will also be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy!

SUNDAY: A stray shower is possible overnight with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Rain chances will increase after sunrise and become widespread for a few hours. Sunday looks like our best window for many people to see wet weather including a few storms. Periods of widespread showers and storms will be likely on Sunday, but hit and miss showers and storms are likely throughout the entire day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday, but it looks to remain sticky. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage of storms.

MONDAY: This system is very slow moving and will keep unsettled weather into Labor Day. It will be seasonable with high temperatures around the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be humid with lingering scattered showers and storms. Periods of rain will likely continue all and potentially linger into Tuesday. This is a complex forecast that continue to evolve - so be sure to check back with the Power of 5 weather team! I will update this article as needed as well!

