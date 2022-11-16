Lake Effect Snow Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories issued for East Side counties

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for several East Side counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Geauga and Lake counties from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Those counties could see three to six inches of snow.

Snow will be the most intense early Thursday morning.

The morning commute could be difficult on Thursday.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Ashtabula County from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The county could see six to nine inches of snow.

The highest snowfall totals will be north of Interstate 90.

Be prepared for a difficult Thursday morning commute.

