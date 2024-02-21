Lake Erie ice coverage lower than normal

Ice coverage in Lake Erie is only in the single digits with about 3% coverage, that level is up from 10 days ago when there was basically no ice.

During a cold stretch Northeast Ohio had earlier this year, ice coverage on the lake increased to 35%.

Average ice coverage peaks in late February but we're on pace to remain below average this season.

The latest cold air has added SOME ice but as you can see from the graph, numbers usually drop off pretty quickly as we head into March

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter