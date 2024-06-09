Lake Erie will be dangerous on Sunday; stay out of the water

Plain and simple - Lake Erie will be dangerous on Sunday and you should not enter the water.

Winds will be increasing on Sunday afternoon. Plan for westerly winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The increase of winds will, in turn, increase wave height on the water. Waves will be 3 to 5 feet, but there is also a risk of rip currents.

Due to the risk, the National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement due to the high risk of rip currents. This is in effect from 2 p.m. until tonight. Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lake shore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

There is also a Small Craft Advisory in effect from 2 until 10 p.m. on Sunday. Waves of 3 to 5 feet will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a strong and powerful, narrow channel of fast-moving water. Rip currents can move at speeds of up to eight feet per second; rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer!

It is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle. Panicked swimmers often try to counter a rip current by swimming straight back to shore—putting themselves at risk of drowning because of fatigue.

