Last Week's 12 Northern Ohio Tornadoes made History!

On Tuesday morning, the Cleveland National Weather Service confirmed the 12th tornado touchdown from last Thursday night/Friday morning's severe weather outbreak across Northern Ohio.

An EF-0 tornado with 80-mile-per-hour winds touched down in Wellington in Lorain County. It was on the ground for less than 2 minutes and traveled about a mile.

This last confirmed confirmation joins other damaging spin-ups in Mentor, Chardon, Middlefield, Cleveland, and Warrensville Heights from that same night.

12 tornadoes in one outbreak is not, in itself, historic for Ohio. But the timing of these 12 twisters certainly is.

The first tornado, an EF-1 (110 mph winds), touched down in Ottawa County at 11:08 p.m. The last twister, an EF-0 in Trumbull County (85 mph winds), lifted at 12:37 a.m.

That means all 12 tornadoes touched down and lifted in a mere 1 hour and 29 minutes!

This is now the most tornadoes in the shortest amount of time ever in the Buckeye State. Believe it or not, this latest event replaces June 15, 2023, at the top spot.

Back on that Thursday evening, 12 tornadoes touched down from near Toledo to near Ashland in 12 hours and 23 minutes.

Number 3 on the list: On April 11 and April 12, 1965, 12 deadly tornadoes touched down across Ohio in a span of 5 hours.

In case you were wondering, the most tornadoes to touch down in one day in Ohio is 29 on July 12, 1992. July of 1992 finished with 44 twisters for the month, and a whopping 63 for the entire year in 1992. Those are all Ohio records that still stand today.

