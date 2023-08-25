3 confirmed tornadoes hit Northern Ohio Thursday night and early Friday morning

The National Weather Service has crews out assessing damage caused by three tornadoes that touched down during late-night and early-morning storms in our area.

The first twister to touch down happened in Ottawa County into Sandusky County from 11:08 to 11:15 p.m. It's been classified as an EF-1 and reached an estimated wind speed of 110 mph. The tornado's path was 4.29 miles long and 100 yards wide.

NWS Cleveland has confirmed an EF-1 tornado from Ottawa county into Sandusky county from last night's storms. Mainly tree damage was reported along with damage to a building and home. For full details, please visit https://t.co/6mMvGHxDAK #ohwx pic.twitter.com/aDwpx3ne91 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 25, 2023

The second twister happened in Midtown in Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue. It touched down at 11:59 p.m. and lasted until 12:02 a.m. It's also been classified as an EF-1, reaching an estimated wind speed of 110 mph. Its path was around 3/4 of a mile and 150 yards wide. Extensive tree damage occurred along the tornado's path, and some homes sustained minor damage as well. Calvary Church had extensive damage done to its roof.

The third twister happened in Mentor, Lake County, around 12:04 a.m. It touched down just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Avenue. The NWS classified it as an EF-1. It reached an estimated wind speed of 110 mph, with a path more than 3.25 miles long and 150 yards wide. The tornado headed east, tearing down large trees and causing damage to multiple homes in its path. It dissipated just south of Donald E. Kruger Park, leaving a wake of destruction behind it.

An EF1 tornado has been confirmed in Mentor. The tornado began just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Avenue. The tornado tracked east and ended just south of Donald E. Kruger Park. Full details available at https://t.co/XyzdFesmSa #ohwx pic.twitter.com/FAICo5yWdo — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 25, 2023



You can watch more about the Cleveland tornado in the player below:

EF1 tornado confirmed on Cleveland's east side

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.