EF1 tornado confirmed on Cleveland's east side; trees down, roof ripped off church

CLEVELAND — The Power of 5 Weather team has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Cleveland beginning near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue overnight Thursday.

The tornado ended blocks away near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood.

The estimated peak wind of the tornado was 110 mph and it traveled for a distance of about .79 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service Information on the EF1 tornado that touched down in Cleveland overnight Thursday.

Extensive tree damage occurred along the tornado's path, and some homes sustained minor damage as well.

Calvary Church had extensive damage to its roof.

Multiple light poles were bent near the base of the shopping center on East 79th Street and at the intersection of East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.