Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 17 Northeast Ohio counties

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
WEWS
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
Posted at 10:11 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 22:11:12-04

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties.

The following counties in News 5’s viewing area are all under this watch until 3 a.m.:

  • Lorain County
  • Lake County
  • Holmes County 
  • Stark County
  • Medina County
  • Huron County
  • Portage County
  • Erie County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Richland County
  • Geauga County
  • Ashtabula County
  • Summit County
  • Ashland County
  • Wayne County
  • Tuscarawas County
  • Carroll County

RELATED: Not done yet! More strong to severe storms with heavy rain expected on Thursday

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018