Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 17 Northeast Ohio counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties.
The following counties in News 5’s viewing area are all under this watch until 3 a.m.:
- Lorain County
- Lake County
- Holmes County
- Stark County
- Medina County
- Huron County
- Portage County
- Erie County
- Cuyahoga County
- Richland County
- Geauga County
- Ashtabula County
- Summit County
- Ashland County
- Wayne County
- Tuscarawas County
- Carroll County
RELATED: Not done yet! More strong to severe storms with heavy rain expected on Thursday
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter