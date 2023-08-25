Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 17 Northeast Ohio counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties.

The following counties in News 5’s viewing area are all under this watch until 3 a.m.:



Lorain County

Lake County

Holmes County

Stark County

Medina County

Huron County

Portage County

Erie County

Cuyahoga County

Richland County

Geauga County

Ashtabula County

Summit County

Ashland County

Wayne County

Tuscarawas County

Carroll County

RELATED: Not done yet! More strong to severe storms with heavy rain expected on Thursday

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter