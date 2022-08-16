Latest La Nina forecast a rare one; expected to bring a wetter-than-normal winter to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — According to the Climate Prediction Center within the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, an uncommon third La Nina winter is expected across the United States.

Latest forecasts are calling for about a 70% chance for La Nina to continue through January 2023 and nearly a 50% chance for La Nina to stick around through March of 2023.

So what does that mean for Cleveland?

First, La Nina refers to the occurrence of colder-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific that can have major impacts on weather locally and worldwide. This pattern usually results in drier-than-normal weather conditions for the southern half of the United States and wetter-than-normal weather for parts of the northern U.S.

News 5 La Nina forecast

The jet stream hangs over the northern parts of the county, bringing more numerous and vigorous storm systems.

So for Cleveland, that will likely mean above-average precipitation for the winter months. Count on the potential for more rain and possibly more snow to be in the forecast for Northeast Ohio.

News 5 La Nina forecast

La Nina is expected to weaken and we should return to more of a neutral pattern as we get into the spring of 2023. La Nina is also associated with warmer than normal temperatures for the southern US and cooler than normal weather for the northern plains and Pacific Northwest. This will be about the third time that La Nina has continued for 3 years in a row in nearly 70 years of records!

News 5 La Nina forecast

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter