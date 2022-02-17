LATEST: Major flooding possible in areas with heavy rain, snowmelt, ice jams

WITH HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED, snow melting and ice jams possible along some area rivers — With heavy rain expected, snow melting and ice jams possible along some area rivers, moderate to major flooding is expected in parts of our viewing area by late Friday afternoon.

River flooding risk

Flood warnings have been issued for the Cuyahoga River at Independence, the Black River in Elyria, Huron River in Milan and Killbuck Creek in Killbuck. Moderate to major flooding is anticipated by late Friday afternoon.

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area now through at least 1 a.m. Friday morning. Some parts of the area could pick up 1-2" of rain by Thursday night. That heavy rain combined with rapid snow melt from warmer temps and possible ice jams will lead to an increased flood threat Thursday.

News 5 Anticipated rainfall in our area.

As of Thursday morning, some river gauges in Erie County were already at minor flood stage, with the National Weather Service warning of an expected ice jam along the Huron River north of Milan. Flooding along low-lying portions of the Huron River is possible, with the River Flood Warning in effect until 7 a.m.

News 5 River flooding gauges as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Other parts of the viewing area may experience river flooding later. A River Flood Warning will be in effect from Thursday afternoon to late Friday evening along the Cuyahoga River at Independence. The NWS states major flooding is forecast, approaching the flood of record. The river is expected to rise above the 21-foot flood stage Thursday afternoon and crest at 21.5 feet early Friday morning. At 21 feet, property along Canal, Frances, Murray, Rockside and Cloverleaf roads in Valley View will be inundated, the NWS says. Water could extend to Commerce Parkway, Wall Street, Exchange Road and Cloverleaf Parkway.

Meteorologist Trent Magill was monitoring the Vermilion River near Mill Hollow Metropark, where the water level spiked Thursday morning to about 12.6 feet due to the ice jams. Moderate flood stage for that river is at 14 feet, and major flood stage is at 15.5 feet.

Temps drop, bringing ice and snow

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of our area from 4 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will drop Thursday afternoon, changing the rain to freezing rain, sleet and snow this evening. Temperatures will fall rapidly into the teens overnight, the NWS says.

Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility which could impact your evening commute Thursday and your morning commute Friday.

News 5 Anticipated ice accumulation amounts in Northeast Ohio.

The slow-moving cold front will change the heavy rain to scattered freezing rain and sleet for a time before the transition to scattered snow. Expect a general 1 to 3 inches of snowfall Thursday night, especially across counties bordering Lake Erie.

News 5 Expected snowfall amounts for our area.

See the latest weather watches, warnings and advisories here.

