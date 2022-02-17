Winter Storm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Thursday

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties are under a warning until 7 a.m. Friday:



Lorain County.

Lake County.

Cuyahoga County.

Geauga County.

Ashtabula County.

One to four inches of snow is possible with 35 miles per hour wind gusts.

Slippery roads could impact your morning commute.

