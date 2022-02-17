Winter Storm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Thursday

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.
The following counties are under a warning until 7 a.m. Friday:
- Lorain County.
- Lake County.
- Cuyahoga County.
- Geauga County.
- Ashtabula County.
One to four inches of snow is possible with 35 miles per hour wind gusts.
Slippery roads could impact your morning commute.
