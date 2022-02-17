Watch
Winter Storm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Thursday

Anthony Garcia
Posted at 6:05 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 18:05:29-05

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties are under a warning until 7 a.m. Friday:

  • Lorain County.
  • Lake County.
  • Cuyahoga County.
  • Geauga County.
  • Ashtabula County.

One to four inches of snow is possible with 35 miles per hour wind gusts.

Slippery roads could impact your morning commute.

