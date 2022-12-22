Latest Updates: What we now expect from the incoming winter storm

CLEVELAND — The entire state of Ohio will be hit by a winter storm this holiday weekend, which is expected to bring arctic temperatures, blowing snow and gusty winds up to 60 mph.

WATCHES, WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

The following counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Dec. 23 to 10 a.m. Dec. 24 as well as a wind chill warning until 10 a.m. Dec. 24, according to the National Weather Service.

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

Stark

Ottawa

Sandusky

Seneca

Richland

Ashland

Holmes

Wayne

Trumbull

Additionally, a wind chill watch and a wind advisory have been issued for Tuscarawas, Coshocton and Carroll counties and will be in effect through Saturday morning.

MAP OF CURRENT WINTER WEATHER ALERTS:

THREATS AND IMPACTS

With wind gusts as high as 60 mph, wind chill values could be as low as 25 degrees below zero. This could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The NWS warns that travel will be difficult to impossible in some areas, with blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and holiday travel.

A window of brief intense snowfall is possible with the cold front passing Friday morning, which will bring a sharp temperature drop over the matter of a few hours as above-freezing temps Thursday night will drop to single digits by Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence and could make it very slick.

Strong winds could cause tree damage, bring down power lines and blow around unsecured objects.

After Friday, expect lake enhanced snow along the lakeshore to continue through most of Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

SNOW TOTALS

Snow totals for this event may be in excess of 4 to 6 inches, especially in areas closer to Lake Erie. The models are not entirely clear.

INCOMING STORM TIMELINE

Thursday

Scattered rain showers are likely Thursday, putting a layer of water on the roads and bridges. A strong arctic cold front will move in late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday

Temperatures will fall rapidly from the 30s and 40s into the teens during the early morning, causing rapid freezing of any water on untreated surfaces.

A brief burst of snow will accompany the cold front. Winds will be around 30-40 mph. Travel will be difficult due to icy road conditions. If you don't have to leave, stay home.

Winds will pick up strength in the afternoon, reaching 50-60 mph. Conditions will worsen as the wind blows snow around and hampers visibility on the roads. Temps will continue to drop into dangerous numbers Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday

Temperatures will remain in the single digits with wind chills reaching -15 degrees.

Sunday

High winds up to 50 mph and freezing temperatures are expected to last through Christmas Day.

BE PREPARED

Have an emergency kit and plan. Have flashlights, extra batteries, first-aid kits, non-perishable food and warm clothing packed and accessible in case you lose power.

Make sure your car has a full tank of gas, the heater is functional and all the fluids have been topped off in case you need to travel in an emergency. Make sure to have jumper cables and a snow brush, as well as a small shovel and kitty litter for if you get stuck and must dig your car out.

POWER OUTAGES

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Turnpike bans high-profile vehicles

The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban effective Friday at 6 a.m. for the entire length of the turnpike for certain high-profile vehicles. The ban is expected to expire Sunday at 8 a.m.

Ohio Turnpike Graphic showing which vehicles are banned

Parking Bans

Have already been implemented in multiple communities. Check your local jurisdiction.

WARMING CENTERS AVAILABLE

Multiple organizations and municipalities have activated warming centers, with some offering overnight stays and warm food and beverages.

CLICK HERE to read the full list of warming centers available to take shelter in across Northeast Ohio.

MAJOR BUSINESS CLOSURES

Akron Zoo — Closed Dec. 23

Cleveland Museum of Natural History — Closed Dec. 23

Cleveland Botanical Gardens — Closed Dec. 23

Holden Arboretum — Closed Dec. 23

Winter Blitz at Hall of Fame Village — Closed Dec. 23

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens — Closed Dec. 23

Many other businesses are closed as well.

