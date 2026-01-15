Level 3 Snow Emergency issued for Erie County; non-emergency travel prohibited

The Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Thursday morning, advising motorists to stay off the roads or be subject to arrest. Only emergency travel is permitted.

"Persistent snow and wind overnight is causing many roads in the rural areas of the county to become impassable. Road crews are having difficulty keeping the roads clear. Please stay off the roads at this time and we will continue to re-evaluate the road conditions in conjunction with the various road departments," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

What is a Snow Emergency?

Snow Emergency classifications, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

