LIST: Warming centers open throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — As frigid temperatures sweep through Northeast Ohio, cities are opening up warming centers to provide residents a warm and safe haven from the winter elements. Akron, Canton and the City of Cleveland have activated warming centers, with some offering overnight stays and warm food and beverages.

Akron

From Tuesday, Jan. 25 to Saturday, Jan. 29, the city will extend the hours of four warming centers and will be open during normal business hours. Anyone can come in during those times to warm up.

The following centers will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., from Tuesday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 29:

Lawton Street Community Center

1225 Lawton St.

Akron, OH 44320

330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange St.

Akron, OH 44306

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Ave.

Akron, OH 44310

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier St.

Akron, OH 44311330-375-2826

City of Cleveland

The City of Cleveland is offering warming centers at several locations today from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Michael Zone Recreation Center 6301 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, 44102

Zelma George Recreation Center 3155 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Cleveland,44104

Collinwood Recreation Center 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland 44110

Sterling Recreation Center MidTown Sterling Park, 1380 E 32nd St, Cleveland, 44114

Canton

The City of Canton in partnership with Refuge of Hope is offering warming centers through Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. SARTA will offer transportation and the American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, known as South East Community Center, located at 1400 Sherrick Road SE in Canton will open as a warming center. Guests must enter through the west door. Masks are required and available on site if needed. Cots and blankets will be available.



Thursday, January 27 at 6:00 pm through Friday, January 28 at 8:00 am

Friday, January 28 from 6:00 pm through Saturday, January 29 at 8:00 am

Saturday, January 29 at 6:00 pm through Sunday, January 30 at 8:00 am

Sunday, January 30 from 6:00 pm through Monday, January 31 at 8:00 am

Refuge of Hope, located at 715 Second Street NE in Canton will open as a warming center and offering hot beverages and food.



Monday, January 24 – Friday January 28 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (No overnight stays)

Saturday, January 29 from 9:00 am to Noon (No overnight stay)

SARTA will provide transportation to a warming center from any regular str to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit center, utilize route #110 for transportation to the Coleman Community Center. Please let the bus driver know you are in route to the warming center and there will be no fee.

Return transportation will be provided from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #110.

