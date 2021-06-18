LIVE UPDATES: Tracking a second round of storms

CLEVELAND — The Power of 5 Weather team is tracking a second round of thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon through the evening. The first round brought widespread showers and some occasional lightning Friday morning.

The severity of the second round, which will move in late afternoon to early evening at approximately 4 p.m., will depend on what happens this afternoon in terms of temperature and sun. If temperatures reach the middle 80s, it will become more intense. The higher temps and more sun we get, the greater the possibility of damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, flash flooding and maybe even an isolated tornado later in the day.

Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw has the latest update on the timing of the second round of storms. Watch it in the media player below:

Noon update on severe weather threat

Power outages

FirstEnergy reported thousands of power outages across Northeast Ohio, mostly in Wayne County this afternoon. Find outages in your city here.

Warnings

There are currently no active alerts, but the second round of storms Friday afternoon may bring watches and warnings to the area. Here's an easy way to think of the difference between a watch and a warning:

News 5 If we have all the ingredients needed later today - a watch will be issued. A warning will be issued once the cookies are done/severe storms develop.

Storm footage from this morning

Pretty good light show happening over the lake⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4F4JQSdugY — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) June 18, 2021

Severe weather risk

An enhanced risk (area in orange) was posted for more than half of the News 5 viewing area in advance of the storms. That is a level 3/5 and numerous severe storms are possible with varying levels of intensity. The area in yellow is a slight risk of severe weather and is a level 2/5. We will be watching for strong damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado. Pockets of heavy rain could also lead to flooding and rising of creeks & streams especially late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Katie McGraw.

Timing

The second wave of storms is expected during the late afternoon from 4 to 10 p.m., lingering into Friday night/Saturday morning. Be sure to keep up with the Power of 5 Weather Team. We will be monitoring the threat of severe weather over the next day.

WEWS

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter