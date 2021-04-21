Watch
UPDATES: Cleanup begins after spring snow causes downed trees, power outages

April snow covers Northeast Ohio
Posted at 6:05 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 13:12:14-04

It's April 21 and snow has arrived in Northeast Ohio—covering blossomed trees, grassy surfaces and everyone’s favorite—roads.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gave an update on the remaining snow expected today. `

Cleanup begins in areas where trees and power lines fell overnight.

Road conditions
Major roads and highways are clear with side streets likely still slick from snow.

10:22 AM
Crews were spotted cleaning up a fallen tree on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Crews remove fallen tree from MLK Boulevard.
Crews remove fallen tree from MLK Boulevard.

8:45 AM
Martin Luther King Boulevard is closed between St. Clair Avenue and East Boulevard.

Martin Luther King Boulevard.

8:30 AM
Interstate 480 westbound between SR 82 and the Cuyahoga County line is closed due to a crash, according to ODOT.

An earlier look at road conditions in the media player below:

6:44 AM

Power outages

Wet snow weighed down branches and caused several trees to fall overnight. Thousands of residents are waking up without power on Wednesday. Find the latest outages here.

Fairview branches down 1.jpg
Branches down in Fairview.

RTA: Tree on the tracks halts Blue and Green lines

Snowy scenes

Viewer photos

Good Morning Cleveland meteorologist Trent Magill asked, and our viewers delivered. Click the post below to see.

School closings

Find the latest school closings here.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

