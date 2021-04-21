It's April 21 and snow has arrived in Northeast Ohio—covering blossomed trees, grassy surfaces and everyone’s favorite—roads.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gave an update on the remaining snow expected today. `

Cleanup begins in areas where trees and power lines fell overnight.

Road conditions

Major roads and highways are clear with side streets likely still slick from snow.

10:22 AM

Crews were spotted cleaning up a fallen tree on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Ken Basch. Crews remove fallen tree from MLK Boulevard.

8:45 AM

Martin Luther King Boulevard is closed between St. Clair Avenue and East Boulevard.

Joe Donatelli. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

8:30 AM

Interstate 480 westbound between SR 82 and the Cuyahoga County line is closed due to a crash, according to ODOT.

An earlier look at road conditions in the media player below:

6:44 AM

Crashes reported on Route 2 WB at 615 and another 2 car crash near 306. #GMCle — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) April 21, 2021

Power outages

Wet snow weighed down branches and caused several trees to fall overnight. Thousands of residents are waking up without power on Wednesday. Find the latest outages here.

Bob Fenner Branches down in Fairview.

RTA: Tree on the tracks halts Blue and Green lines

Due to a down tree on the tracks and a power outage, 67R buses replace the Blue and Green Lines rail service from Tower City to the ends of both Lines. — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) April 21, 2021

Snowy scenes

And a snowy April day wouldn't be complete without shooting the ballpark...see if you can spot where I make a terrible decision and get soaked... pic.twitter.com/0Qwqy00bdp — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 21, 2021

Viewer photos

Good Morning Cleveland meteorologist Trent Magill asked, and our viewers delivered. Click the post below to see.

School closings

Find the latest school closings here.

