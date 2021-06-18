LIVE UPDATES: Tracking first round of rain and lightning ahead of second round of stronger storms Friday night

CLEVELAND — The Power of 5 Weather team is tracking potentially strong to severe thunderstorms with the first round of showers beginning Friday morning that will wrap up by mid-afternoon. The second round in the evening will be dependent on what happens this morning, with the possibility of bringing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, flash flooding and an isolated tornado.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK

An enhanced risk (area in orange) has been posted for more than half of the News 5 viewing area. That is a level 3/5 and numerous severe storms are possible with varying levels of intensity. The area in yellow is a slight risk of severe weather and is a level 2/5. We will be watching for strong damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado. Pockets of heavy rain could also lead to flooding and rising of creeks & streams especially late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

TIMING:

The best chance for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening. It appears there will be two main waves of activity. This morning, the radar will be active with showers and storms. The first round will begin at around 6-8 a.m. The first wave should wrap up by mid-day. How the first round plays out; will impact the second round. The second wave of storms is expected during the late afternoon from 4 to 10 p.m., lingering into Friday night/Saturday morning. Be sure to keep up with the Power of 5 Weather Team. We will be monitoring the threat of severe weather over the next day.

