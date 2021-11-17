Longest lunar eclipse of the century is this Friday

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a show in the early morning sky on Friday, Nov. 19. It's a very special Lunar Eclipse that should be visible for all of us here in Northern Ohio.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, blocking out much of the sunlight from reaching the moon's surface. The moon often appears red or orange. That's why its often called a blood moon. Friday's eclipse occurs during the annual full beaver moon.

The longest lunar eclipse of the century will begin early Friday morning at 2:20 a.m. That's when the moon will enter the Earth's umbra, or dark shadow. The eclipse will peak at 4:01 a.m. at 97% totality.

Its the longest lunar eclipse because the moon's orbit around the moon is not perfectly circular. Its elliptical. The moon will be close to its farthest point away in its orbit and will be moving at nearly its slowest speed.

It will exit the Earth's umbral shadow at 5:46 a.m.

Timetable:



1:03 a.m. Moon enters Penumbra (not really noticeable)

2:12 a.m. Moon is in center of Penumbra (not really noticeable)

2:20 a.m. Moon enters Earth's Umbra shadow!

4:01 a.m. Maximum eclipse! 97%

5:46 a.m. Moon exits the Umbra shadow

7:01 a.m. Moon exits penumbra shadow - Eclipse is complete.

7:21 a.m. Sunrise

