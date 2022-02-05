LOOK UP: A long duration passing of the International Space Station happens Saturday

CLEVELAND — Calling all sky watchers. Northeast Ohio is in for a treat with a long duration pass of the International Space Station Saturday evening.

WHERE AND WHEN TO LOOK:

The International Space Station will appear in the west-northwestern part of the sky at 10 degrees. It will move toward the southeast and will set below the horizon in the southeast part of the sky at 10 degrees above the horizon. The ISS will be visible tonight at 6:32 p.m. for six minutes. The max height will be 52 degrees above the horizon, so about half way up the sky.

HOW TO FIND IT:

The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees. The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane. It travels at about 17,500 mph.

CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING:

After a very active and snowy week, the clouds have started to clear across the northeast Saturday morning. A few clouds will likely still be in the sky this evening. The sun will set around 5:49 p.m., so this passing will occur about 40 minutes after the sun goes down. Remember to dress warm if you go outside to find the ISS. It will be very cold with temperatures in low 20s and upper teens.

