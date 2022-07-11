LOOK UP! Don't miss the 'Full Super Buck Moon' this week

CLEVELAND — Keep your eyes on the night sky this week. July's full moon will be the biggest and brightest "supermoon" of the year!

A supermoon happens when the moon's orbit is closest to the Earth and it is full at the same time. The term supermoon was coined in 1979 and has gained popularity in recent years. It can be a subtle difference from every other full moon. However, the nearly full moon caught my attention driving into work this morning! I think it is worth a peek!

This is the second consecutive supermoon and will look similar to June's full moon. Another supermoon will happen in August as well!

The moon will become full Wednesday afternoon, but it will reach its closest point to earth around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. It will look nearly full Tuesday night and Wednesday night. This supermoon will only appear 7% bigger, but it will also hang lower in the sky, which can also make the moon appear larger than normal!

wews

July's full moon is known as the Buck Moon because male deers (or bucks) are in full growth mode! Other names for the July full moon include the thunder moon due to summer storms this month and the hay moon.

If you snap any pictures of the Super Buck Moon, please share them with the Power of 5 Weather Team!

