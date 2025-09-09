LOOK UP: Saturn is the star of the show this month!

We may have missed out on the lunar eclipse this past weekend, but there is still plenty to see in the night sky this month. And the star of the show... is actually not a star but the ringed planet, Saturn!

According to NASA, Saturn will be incredibly bright all month long - in the morning and evenings.

You will be able to spot Saturn in the western early morning sky, while Venus and Jupiter shine in the east. The ringed planet will also be visible in the eastern evening sky. With a small telescope, you might be able to see its rings!

We also want you to remember Sept. 21. This is when NASA says Saturday will be at opposition, meaning Earth will find itself in between Saturn and the Sun, temporarily lined up. This also means that Saturn is at its closest and brightest all year.

