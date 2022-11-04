LOOK UP! The Beaver Blood Moon Eclipse happens soon!

A total lunar eclipse happens on November 8 and it will be the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025! A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon and the November full moon is commonly referred to as The Beaver Moon.

Next Tuesday, the eclipse will be visible to viewers in North America. Northeast Ohio will be able to see most of the eclipse.

For our time zone, the partial eclipse begins around 4:09 a.m. It reaches full eclipse at about 5:16 a.m. local time with a maximum eclipse occurring at 5:59 a.m. The Moon then sets while still in a partial eclipse for our area around 7:15 a.m. The rest of the eclipse will not be visible after 7:15 a.m. but we will be in totality for over an hour!

During a lunar eclipse, you'll likely notice that you can see a lot more faint stars, as the usually brilliant full moon dims to a dull red. And during this eclipse, viewers with binoculars can spy an extra treat – the ice giant planet Uranus will be visible just a finger's width away from the eclipsed Moon!

