Look up! The Geminid Meteor shower peaks tonight!

While the Perseids get a lot of attention during the warmth of summer, according to NASA, the Geminids are the most reliable meteor shower of the year and usually produce more meteors than the Perseids! At their peak, you may even see a meteor every minute.

The shower peaks tonight (December 13) and early tomorrow morning (December 14). You can start to look for meteors as early as 9 or 10 p.m. tonight. The hourly number of meteors should increase after that, with the greatest number flashing through the sky between midnight and morning twilight.

Viewing conditions look to be ideal for this year's peak due to the fact it is happening one day after the new moon, so the moon will not interfere with any light pollution and will leave the sky very dark all night. All you have to do is get away from city light pollution and look straight up overhead to take in as much of the sky as possible. Also, dress warm!! The sky should be mainly clear with high pressure in control, but it will be cold with low temperatures below freezing. Let us know if you see any!

