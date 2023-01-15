LOOK UP! You can see a rare star in the sky this weekend!

There will be a rare sighting of a big star in the sky this weekend!

Drum roll...

wews

It's the sun!!!

According to the National Weather Service, in the first 14 days of January, cloud cover averaged around 91%. The days with the most sunshine in Cleveland were earlier this week on the 9th and 10th. Nine days featured 100% cloud cover and zero days with no clouds at all! All of this to say - we are due for some vitamin D!

wews

High pressure has been building over our heads and has been gradually clearing the skies. A northwesterly wind yesterday kept lake-induced cloud cover for much of the day, but now the winds have shifted to the south and that is helping to clear the clouds for much of the area.

It was very cold on Saturday and this morning, but temperatures will moderate a bit on Sunday. It will be a seasonable day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Enjoy the sunshine! Clouds return late Sunday and into Monday ahead of our next system.

wews

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter