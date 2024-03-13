LOOK UP! You can see Jupiter in the sky this evening; here's when and where to look

CLEVELAND — All month long, you can find Jupiter shining brightly in the western sky during the early evening hours. This evening, it's joined by a crescent Moon so close that the pair will be visible together through binoculars. All you have to do is head outside about an hour after sunset.

The sun will go down around 7:30 p.m. this evening. Look to the west, or look for the moon, and you will see a bright "star" in the sky. Jupiter is very easy to spot because of how bright it appears. It is actually the fourth brightest natural object in the sky. Only the sun, moon, and Venus are brighter.

The weather will be perfect to check out Jupiter. Clouds will increase overnight, but it looks partly cloudy and mild with temps in the 50s around 8:00 p.m.

Tomorrow evening, the Moon visits the Pleiades. This is another close pairing – with the 5-day-old lunar crescent hanging right next to the bright star cluster – that will look great through a small telescope or binoculars. However, it will be very difficult to see with more clouds in the sky, plus rain and storm chances on Thursday.

Near the end of March, we will have the best opportunity of the year to catch a glimpse of Mercury in the evening sky! Look for it shining brightly low in the west following sunset.

