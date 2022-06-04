Here's what weather conditions to expect in June

CLEVELAND — Welcome to meteorological Summer! The first day of June kicked off the month on a toasty note, but that may not be the case for the entire month.

What should we expect this June?

SUMMER!! Summer starts this year on June 21st at 5:14 a.m. We will continue to see more daylight until then. Over the next 17 days, the amount of daylight will increase by about 11 minutes and by mid-June, the sun will not be setting until after 9:00 p.m! The first day of summer is the longest day of the year with 15 hours and 11 minutes of daylight in Cleveland. We will begin to lose daylight after summer begins, but it is not very noticeable at first. By the end of June, Cleveland will have only lost 162 seconds of daylight.

WEWS

It also looks like below average temperatures could be a theme for at least the next two weeks. For perspective, average high temperatures for early June are in the upper 70s.

WEWS

When we look at the next 6-10 days, the Climate Prediction Center has noted colder than normal temps. From June 9-13, there is a roughly a 50-60% chance for below normal temps. A similar pattern continues for the next 8-14 days. From June 11-17, there is also a 50-60% chance for below normal temperatures, but the 8-14 day period seems to be slightly warmer than the 6-10 day period.

It also does not look like it will be SHARPLY colder during this time frame and only a few degrees below average (think low to mid 70s rather than upper 70s). This also does not suggest that there will be ZERO warm days (for example next Monday looks to be in the low to mid 80s) , but the bulk average appears to fall below normal until June 17.

For it is worth, it appears the pattern could flip by the end of June. Keep in mind, monthly forecasts are notoriously hard to predict. I am hoping to discuss general warming/cooling trends over the next few weeks. It is still best to tune into News 5 to get a check the exact numbers and conditions daily!

WEWS

WEWS

