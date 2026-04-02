Looking for a rain-free window for the Guardians Home Opener

We've had some WILD Weather on the Guardians Home Openers over the years.

The more notable games are when they've moved it up the street to Milwaukee because of a blizzard in 2007.

Let's not forget when they delayed the game until the evening, when the moon blocked the sun for a few minutes!

The total solar eclipse was probably the most notable opener in recent years.

The threat of impactful weather has been a big topic of discussion, as it has for years.

This year is no different. I'm not talking about snow or cold, though. I'm talking warmth and rain.

We'll kick off the day with rain. Possibly heavy rain. Even an occasional rumble of thunder. That's with gusts up to 40mph.

That is NOT the trend all day, though.

Winds relax to under 30 for the afternoon.

Temps jump to near 70 degrees, and the rain moves out.

I'm only expecting an isolated thundershower across NEO Friday afternoon.

The biggest impact on the Guards game is the lake breeze and how chilly temps drop by first pitch!

Plan on 50s by the 7th inning stretch.

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