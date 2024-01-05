Madison Village hit with second earthquake in less than a week

For the second time this week, Madison Village rumbled after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported.

The earthquake happened early Friday morning.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake is just strong enough to be felt but would only cause minor damage.

Earlier this week, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area.

That area of Lake County has had several earthquakes around the same size reported since August of 2023.

Last month, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported.

An earthquake of the same magnitude was reported on Aug. 24 at 8:45 a.m. near the same location.

RELATED: 2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Lake County Thursday morning

Two days later, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Madison at 10:30 a.m.

That earthquake shook open several of the beer taps at the Debonne Vineyards, spilling about 30 gallons onto the floor of the beer tasting room.

What caused those earthquakes in Lake and Ashtabula counties?

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter