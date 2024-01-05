Madison Village hit with second earthquake in less than a week

For the second time this week, Madison Village rumbled after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported.
The earthquake happened early Friday morning.
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake is just strong enough to be felt but would only cause minor damage.
Earlier this week, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area.
That area of Lake County has had several earthquakes around the same size reported since August of 2023.
Last month, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported.
An earthquake of the same magnitude was reported on Aug. 24 at 8:45 a.m. near the same location.
Two days later, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Madison at 10:30 a.m.
That earthquake shook open several of the beer taps at the Debonne Vineyards, spilling about 30 gallons onto the floor of the beer tasting room.
