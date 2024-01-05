Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Madison Village hit with second earthquake in less than a week

earthquake.jpg
WEWS
earthquake.jpg
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 08:10:04-05

For the second time this week, Madison Village rumbled after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported.

The earthquake happened early Friday morning.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake is just strong enough to be felt but would only cause minor damage.

Earlier this week, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area.

RELATED

That area of Lake County has had several earthquakes around the same size reported since August of 2023.

Last month, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported.

An earthquake of the same magnitude was reported on Aug. 24 at 8:45 a.m. near the same location.

RELATED: 2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Lake County Thursday morning

Two days later, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Madison at 10:30 a.m.

That earthquake shook open several of the beer taps at the Debonne Vineyards, spilling about 30 gallons onto the floor of the beer tasting room.

What caused those earthquakes in Lake and Ashtabula counties?

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018