2.4 magnitude earthquake 'rumbles' Madison Village

In an all-too-familiar area, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in Madison Village Monday evening.

The United States Geological Surveyreported the earthquake.

That area of Lake County has had several earthquakes around the same size reported since August of 2023.

RELATED Lake County Earthquake in Lake County hits familiar spot Ian Cross

Last month, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported.

An earthquake of the same magnitude was reported on Aug. 24 at 8:45 a.m. near the same location.

RELATED: 2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Lake County Thursday morning

Two days later, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Madison at 10:30 a.m.

That earthquake shook open several of the beer taps at the Debonne Vineyards, spilling about 30 gallons onto the floor of the beer tasting room.

What caused those earthquakes in Lake and Ashtabula counties?

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter