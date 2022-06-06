Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Marine Warning issued for Erie, Lorain counties

lake erie 2.jpg
News 5
lake erie 2.jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 18:06:15-04

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A Marine Warning has been issued for Erie and Lorain counties.

The warning is in place until 7:15 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm has been spotted in that area.

Wind gusts could reach 34 knots or greater.

Small boats could be damaged by the high winds.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018