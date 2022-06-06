Marine Warning issued for Erie, Lorain counties

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A Marine Warning has been issued for Erie and Lorain counties.
The warning is in place until 7:15 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm has been spotted in that area.
Wind gusts could reach 34 knots or greater.
Small boats could be damaged by the high winds.
